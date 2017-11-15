Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen

By Published:
Evelyn Rodriguez (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Bristol.

According to Connecticut State Police, 13-year-old Evelyn Rodriguez went missing on Wednesday.

Officials say she is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. According to authorities, she stands approximately 5’2″ and weighs around 180 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black leggings and black boots.

If you have any information that can help officials find Rodriguez, you are asked to contact Bristol PD at 860-584-3011.

