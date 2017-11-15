Stretch Your Dollar: Early Black Friday deals happening now

People look at merchandise while holiday shopping at Best Buy on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Panama City, Fla. (Patti Blake/News Herald via AP)

(WTNH)– No need to wait for Black Friday to save big on that holiday shopping list. Online or in the store, we are stretching your dollar with how you can cash in right now.

With Americans expected to spend more than $1 trillion this holiday season, retailers are doing everything in their power to lure you in now.

“They are trying to be the first ones to say, hey, spend those holiday dollars you have allocated, spend them right now! And spend them with us!” said Mark Ellwood.

Best Buy is rolling out early Black Friday deals online and in stores on everything from TVs, to PCs, to Apple products through Saturday at midnight. Like an iPad mini 4, now $125 off. And a Samsung Chromebook is $80 off on sale for $99.

At Amazon, a cordless hoover vacuum is now $90 ($89.99) at 40% off.

On eBay, a Samsonite luggage set is now 63% off on sale for $100

Want the best deal on TVs? Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday with some as low as $70.

