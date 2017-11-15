Study grades overall performances of Connecticut hospitals

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (file photo)

(WTNH)– A new study shows nearly 1,000 patients die from “preventable errors” every year in the U.S.

The non-profit “Leapfrog Group” released a new survey, grading a hospital’s overall performance.

Of the 25 hospitals in Connecticut, seven received A’s, four earned B’s, and 13 got C’s. Bridgeport Hospital was the only one to receive a “D” grade.

Several hospitals were graded with C’s, including St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Milford Hospital, Yale-New Haven Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Hartford Hospital.

New London’s Lawrence & Memorial Hospital got a “B.” And Bristol, Middlesex and St. Francis in Hartford are some that got A’s.

