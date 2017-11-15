Texas State suspends frats, sororities after pledge dies

By Published:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Texas State University has suspended all fraternity and sorority chapter activities following the death of a fraternity pledge after an initiation ritual.

In a statement Tuesday, university officials say Matt Ellis was found unresponsive Monday morning at an off-campus apartment. The 20-year-old sophomore from Humble (UHM’-buhl), Texas, had attended a party that Phi Kappa Psi fraternity members hosted Sunday night at the apartment.

An autopsy has been ordered. Police in San Marcos, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Austin, say they suspect alcohol played a role in the death.

In a statement, the Phi Kappa Psi national office says it suspended the Texas State chapter last week for unrelated matters, and it will remain suspended while the investigation continues.

University President Denise Trauth says the chapters won’t be reinstated until a review is done of the entire fraternity and sorority system on campus.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s