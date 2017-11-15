Wallingford Police hold 3rd annual “Stuff a Cruiser” food drive

By Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the season of giving and the Wallingford Police Department is on a mission to help those in need this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, the department is hosting its third annual “Stuff a Cruiser” food drive.

You can drop off non-perishable foods at the Stop & Shop on North Colony Road until 2 p.m. There will be uniformed police officers, along with a cruiser, near the front of the store to collect the donations.

The donations will then be delivered Master’s Manna, Wallingford’s local food pantry, and Holiday For Giving, which is at the Wallingford Parks and Rec Department.

