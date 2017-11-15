Weekend Movie Preview: Justice League, The Star and Wonder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Film Critic Jackson Murphy, also known as “Lights Camera Jackson,” recently shared his take on this weekend’s big movie releases: “Justice League,” “The Star,” and “Wonder.”

“Justice League” stars Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and more.

“Man I think this will be a big, big blockbuster,” Murphy said. “This is DC’s version of Marvel’s ‘Avengers.’ They hope this is another smash hit just like ‘Wonder Woman’ this summer.”

Just in time for the holidays is the animated film “The Star.”

“This is the story of the nativity told from the animal’s point of view,” Murphy explained. “I talked with director Timothy Reckart and he said this script was originally developed in the 90s and written for live action kind … but here it is finally in 2017 in CGI animation form and with a heck of an all-star cast.”

That class includes Oprah, Tyler Perry, Kristen Chenowith and others.

“Timothy Reckart hopes that families will laugh when they go see this but also that they get a sense of spirit for the holidays,” Murphy said.

Also coming to the big screen this weekend is “Wonder.”

“Auggie has a facial deformity and he’s going to school – public school for the first time – and so he has to get used to the new environment that he’s in,” Murphy explained.

Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts play Auggie’s parents.

To find out whether you should “see” or “skip” this weekend’s big releases, watch the video above. For more movie reviews from Murphy, visit Lights-Camera-Jackson.com.