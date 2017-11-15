Woman killed, another seriously injured in Killingly crash

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– One woman has died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say at around 1:13 p.m., a Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on Route 6, in the area on Westcott Road, when a Ford Fusion traveling eastbound crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with the front of the Ford Ranger.

As a result of the collision, the Ford Ranger caught fire. Police say two people passing by were able to pull the driver out of that vehicle. She was identified as 24-year-old Alicia Brunnett, of Danielson.

Brunnett was taken to Day Kimball Hospital and then to UMass Hospital for serious injuries but her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, identified as 34-year-old Angela Burchill, of Westport, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 860-779-4900.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s