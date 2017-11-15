Woman killed, another seriously injured in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– One woman has died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon.

State Police say at around 1:13 p.m., a Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on Route 6, in the area on Westcott Road, when a Ford Fusion traveling eastbound crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with the front of the Ford Ranger.

As a result of the collision, the Ford Ranger caught fire. Police say two people passing by were able to pull the driver out of that vehicle. She was identified as 24-year-old Alicia Brunnett, of Danielson.

Brunnett was taken to Day Kimball Hospital and then to UMass Hospital for serious injuries but her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, identified as 34-year-old Angela Burchill, of Westport, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 860-779-4900.