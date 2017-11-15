Yale hockey coach Keith Allain, former players reunite at Team USA practice

Related Coverage Yale looking to clinch first outright Ivy title since ’80 with win over Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale men’s hockey coach Keith Allain is back with his team after a trip to Germany. Allain is an assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic team. He was overseas to help decide who will be playing for Team USA in February.

Four former Yale All-Americans are being considered for the team, including Sean Backman, Brian O’Neill, Mark Arcobello and Broc Little.

Allain said it was great to catch up with his old Bulldogs.

“It was great to see those guys, I mean when they walk out the door you never think you’re gonna have a chance to coach them again,” Allain said. “I do see them every summer, those are guys that are around, but to actually be in the locker room with them, and be on the ice with them at practice was really, really special, and I think we’d all like to do it one more time.”

Yale plays at Princeton on Friday and then at Quinnipiac on Saturday night.