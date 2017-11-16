16th annual ‘Operation E.L.F.’ gets underway

Related Coverage Fantasy of Lights preview party held Thursday night

(WTNH) — The 16th annual “Operation E.L.F.” is now underway.

“Operation E.L.F.” stands for Embracing Lonely Families.

Each year, it collects gift cards for goods and services to help military families while relatives are on deployments.

Related Content: Fantasy of Lights preview party held Thursday night

This holiday season, more than 400 Connecticut National Guardsmen are in the deployment cycle.

“‘Operation E.L.F.’ is one small way that we can give back, help ease the strain of deployment and remind families that we are grateful for their sacrifices,” stated Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman.

For more information, you can visit “Operation E.L.F.’s” website here.