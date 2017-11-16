Are you eating enough veggies and fruits? Chances are, you’re not

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(ABC News) — Were you one of those kids who wouldn’t eat vegetables? Well, you may have turned into an adult with the same feelings.

While many of us may try to achieve healthy eating habits, it seems fruits and vegetables are still neglected.

A survey of over 300,000 Americans shows just how little greens they eat. Barely one in eight of us meets recommended guidelines when it comes to veggies.

The survey shows we are lagging behind the ideal two cups of fruit and three cups of veggies daily.

Related Content: Get Healthy for the Holidays: simple ingredient swaps to make your holiday dinner healthier

On the whole, women do a better job than men on grabbing that low-hanging fruit.

In addition, adults older than fifty tend to eat more vegetables.

Young adults in their twenties are the worst of the bunch, with only six percent getting their recommended dose of leafy greens.

Related Content: Nearly half of Americans now have high blood pressure, based on new guidelines

Of course, we all can benefit from eating more fresh foods — as study after study has shown.

So, chopped, peeled or raw, it’s time to get more plants on that plate.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s