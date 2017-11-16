Are you eating enough veggies and fruits? Chances are, you’re not

(ABC News) — Were you one of those kids who wouldn’t eat vegetables? Well, you may have turned into an adult with the same feelings.

While many of us may try to achieve healthy eating habits, it seems fruits and vegetables are still neglected.

A survey of over 300,000 Americans shows just how little greens they eat. Barely one in eight of us meets recommended guidelines when it comes to veggies.

The survey shows we are lagging behind the ideal two cups of fruit and three cups of veggies daily.

Related Content: Get Healthy for the Holidays: simple ingredient swaps to make your holiday dinner healthier

On the whole, women do a better job than men on grabbing that low-hanging fruit.

In addition, adults older than fifty tend to eat more vegetables.

Young adults in their twenties are the worst of the bunch, with only six percent getting their recommended dose of leafy greens.

Related Content: Nearly half of Americans now have high blood pressure, based on new guidelines

Of course, we all can benefit from eating more fresh foods — as study after study has shown.

So, chopped, peeled or raw, it’s time to get more plants on that plate.