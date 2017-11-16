Bolton election decided by coin flip

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you thought a coin toss was important during a football game, you should see what it means in Bolton, Connecticut.

It decided an election.

On Election Night, two candidates were tied for a seat on the Board of Selectmen.

Republican Mike Eremita and Democrat Kim Miller each received 718 votes. They were tied again after a recount. So, to resolve the matter, thanks to a provision in the Bolton town charter, the two candidates agreed to a friendly coin toss. The town clerk, Elizabeth Waters, flipped a coin. So did the two candidates. Whoever’s coin matched Water’s coin won.

“Mine turned out to be tails,” Eremita said. “It was a little exciting and it was just a fun opportunity for a town like ours to settle something in a very happy, cordial manner so to speak.”

The town clerk said she didn’t feel any pressure being the deciding coin tosser.

“No, not at all,” Elizabeth Waters said. “It was kind of exciting actually.”

The coin toss let everyone avoid what could’ve been a costly special or adjourned election.

“We saved the town about 2,500 dollars with the flip of a coin,” Eremita said.

His opponent wasn’t available for comment today. But, Eremita gives her credit for helping to show how civil politics can be in a town like Bolton.

“Had she won it wouldnt have bothered me because I know she wouldve done just as good a job as I will,” Eremita said.

Now that Eremita is officially in, he wants to get down to business dealing with important town issues. He says those issues will not be dealt with by a flip of a coin.