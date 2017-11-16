Branford blight demolished to make way for new development

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Take a drive along Meadow Street in Branford and you will see piles of rubble where the old Atlantic Wire Company once stood. Crews are working to safely demolish the building and make way for a new mixed use complex.

“It’s wonderful growth for Branford. It’s opportunity for people to live in a great district,” said one Branford resident.

The new complex is being developed by Metro Star Properties, LLC., and will feature 205 residential units along with shops and restaurants in a 10 building development. It’s within walking distance to the train station and downtown and many people think it will attract people of all ages.

“It’s very convenient. There’s the town center, it’s like a little village. There’s lots of resources available. It’s a very active town, a very engaging town,” said one woman who lives in Branford.

In addition to the new buildings there will also be improvements to the roads in the area.

First Selectman James Cosgrove says the intersection of Montowese and Pine Orchard has long been a problem spot for drivers and pedestrians. It will be reconfigured and a new road will be built through the complex.

Cosgrove says the clean-up in the area is not an easy task.

“It’s an old wire mill. It’s not unusual to have some environmental impacts and it’s a significant undertaking to address those,” said Cosgrove. “That is great to see, you know, right along our Branford River to see that finally being cleaned up and addressed.”

Officials say demolition should be done by December and they hope to have people moving in within the next two years.