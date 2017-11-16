Bridgeport PD: Officer catches robbery suspect after exchanging gunfire

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport Police officer apprehended an alleged robber after giving chase and exchanging gunfire.

According to police, On Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m., an officer was working another case near an Eblens on Pequonnock Street when a report came in that the store was being robbed.

Officials say the officer responded and spotted the suspect who was wearing a mask as he exited the store.

As the officer pursued the suspect on foot, the suspect allegedly shot at the officer. The officer then returned fire and was able to catch the suspect with the help of other units.

Police arrested 27-year-old Jachim Brown and say they recovered $1,900 and a firearm from him. Officials say Brown suffered a minor injury they do not believe to be from the officer’s firearm.

Authorities say Brown admitted to the robbery and firing at the officer.

Police say further investigation revealed Brown held two female employees at gunpoint during the robbery and pulled one by the hair while demanding money.

Brown is facing robbery and weapons charges as well as a charge for the attempted murder of the officer. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.