Cold case unit helping with unsolved Simsbury murder

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Simsbury murder is still unsolved nearly three years after it happened. Now, Connecticut’s cold case unit is helping with the investigation.

54-year-old Melissa Millan was found dead along a popular jogging and biking trail on Iron Horse Boulevard in November 2014. Police said she was stabbed in the chest.

Related Content: Friends, pastor remember Simsbury murder victim

Right now, there is a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, though that reward has been offered since 2015.

In the days following the murder, the Simsbury community pushed for extra security along the jogging and biking trail.

Related Content: Simbury community pushes for extra security after deadly stabbing

Simsbury Police Chief David Ingvertsen said in 2015 that he did not believe the murder was “a random act,” though he would not elaborate.

The state’s cold case unit is made up of officers and prosecutors who have experience with these types of investigations.