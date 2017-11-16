Connecticut becomes first state with domestic violence risk program

(WTNH)–Connecticut has become the first state in the nation to have a statewide inmate partner risk assessment plan to head off incidents of domestic violence.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council released a new report on the “Lethality Assessment Program.”

“The Lethality Assesment Program is a model that speaks to how we seek to address this issue especially in the cases of significant risk,” said Karen Jarmoc of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The system has screened more than 22,000 cases and allowed law enforcement to find more than half to be of high danger of risk for fatal violence.