Cruisin’ Connecticut – Revving It Up at NASKART

naskart indoor kart racing and trampoline park ct

OAKDALE, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Oakdale, home of NASKART – kart racing and trampoline park!

This is actually the largest indoor, multi-level facility in the world. There are two, quarter mile tracks that are completely different layouts. NASKART combines them on Thursdays for “Super Track!”

If you’re not a full throttle adrenaline seeker, you can enjoy the 8,000 sq. ft. trampoline park upstairs. It’s also the perfect place for birthday parties, corporate parties and team building.

Although our friends at NASKART don’t disclose the kart’s top speed… I can confirm that they send you for a ride of excitement, filled with G-force!

Learn more about NASKART, and visit them here: 1 Satchatello Industrial Drive, Oakdale, CT 06370

