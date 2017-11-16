Donyell Marshall to rejoin Central Connecticut State men’s basketball team

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Central Connecticut State University men’s basketball coach Donyell Marshall will rejoin the team on November 27, the school announced on Thursday.

Marshall had not been with the team since the beginning of the season (November 2) as the school investigated what it called a “personnel matter.”

The former UConn men’s basketball star and NBA veteran will still miss the team’s next two games, at East Carolina on Nov. 17, and at home against Coppin State on Nov. 21. The school says he will return in time for the Nov. 30 game against North Carolina A&T.

Assistant coach Anthony Anderson has also not been with the team since November 2. A CCSU spokesperson said there was “no update” on his status.

The school said the “personnel situation” that led to Marshall’s seven-game absence has been resolved.

They did not offer any further comment on the matter.