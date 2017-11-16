East Haven Mayor Maturo Jr. being taken to court

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Democratic Mayoral Candidate Salvatore Maltese is taking his Republican opponent, incumbent Mayor Joe Maturo Jr. to court.

Maltese is suing Mayor Maturo Jr., the town of East Haven, and the town clerk over the municipal election results.

Unofficial results show Mayor Maturo Jr. won by 106 votes.

Also included in the suit is Democratic Secretary of State Denise Merrill, despite this being only a municipal election year run solely by local officials.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis talks election results

“There were just so many improprieties in the East Haven election that we just had to bring this action,” stated former Democratic State Party Chair Ed Marcus.

Marcus is Maltese’s attorney.

Those alleged improprieties include the results from one district showing only a handful of people voting in the final hours of the day.

It also accuses the town GOP chair of violating election laws by working at one of the polling places.

Mayor Maturo Jr. is no stranger to close races. He won in a recount in 2011 by less than three dozen votes.

Related Content: Democrats make big gains in local elections, but what about next year?

He says this lawsuit is an unnecessary financial burden on the taxpayers in town.

“It’s unsettling,” he said. “It’s unfair not only to me but to the voters that cast their ballot.”

Mayor Maturo Jr. says the suit puts Saturday’s planned inauguration and swearing-in ceremony in doubt.

Town Attorney Joseph Zullo is confident the results will be upheld.

“This was a fair, legitimate election,” he said. “I’ve seen no data to suggest any of the allegations in the complaint are founded.”