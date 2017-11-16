EPA awards $1.2 million grant for Long Island Sound conservation

Related Coverage New Haven receives $30K grant from EPA to improve community parks

STRATFORD POINT, Conn. (WTNH)–The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $1.29 million in grants to local government and community groups to improve the health and ecosystem of Long Island Sound.

The projects, which are funded through the Long Island Sound Futures Fund, will restore 39 acres of habitat for fish and wildlife including coastal forest, grassland, river, and tidal marshes.

Related Content: New Haven receives $30K grant from EPA to improve community parks

“Protecting Long Island Sound is a priority for EPA,” said Deb Szaro, the Acting Regional Administrator. “These projects will support vital and diverse initiatives throughout the region. We must all work to improve water quality and reduce pollution in the Long Island Sound watershed, while involving the public in protecting one of our natural treasures.”

The Long Island Sound Futures Fund grants will reach more than 870,000 residents through environmental and conservation education programs in 2017. Water quality improvement projects will treat 439,000 gallons of water runoff, reducing more than 15,600 pounds of nitrogen, and collecting 2,800 pounds of floating trash.

The grants will be matched by $1.1 million from the grantees, resulting in $2.45 million in funding for on-the-ground conservation in Connecticut and New England.