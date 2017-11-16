Fantasy of Lights preview party held Thursday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is almost here in Connecticut!

The Fantasy of Lights in New Haven is a wonderful event held each year for families in the area to enjoy and celebrate the holidays!

The show kicked off tonight with a preview party, and News 8 is a proud sponsor of the beautiful display!

The display raises money for Goodwill programs that help people with disabilities become more independent.

Storm Team 8 Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey was at Lighthouse Point Park to help flip on the switch!

