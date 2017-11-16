Firefighter burned in training released from hospital

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–An East Hartford firefighter recruit who was burned during training is now home from the hospital, and expected to rejoin his class.

The recruit was burned on Wednesday afternoon during live fire training at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital‘s Burn Unit out of an abundance of caution. No other students or instructors participating in the training were injured.

The state fire administrator, Jeffrey Morrisette, said that the Fire Academy staff will review the incident.

“Live burn evolutions are performed while closely following all national standards for safe practices in firefighter training,” Morrisette said. “I have instructed Fire Academy staff to immediately begin a full review of the incident.”

