Firefighter burned in training released from hospital

By Published: Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–An East Hartford firefighter recruit who was burned during training is now home from the hospital, and expected to rejoin his class.

Original Story: Firefighter burned in training at Connecticut Fire Academy

The recruit was burned on Wednesday afternoon during live fire training at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital‘s Burn Unit out of an abundance of caution. No other students or instructors participating in the training were injured.

The state fire administrator, Jeffrey Morrisette, said that the Fire Academy staff will review the incident.

“Live burn evolutions are performed while closely following all national standards for safe practices in firefighter training,” Morrisette said. “I have instructed Fire Academy staff to immediately begin a full review of the incident.”

Related Content: Milford rest stop closed due to truck fire

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s