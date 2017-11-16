Get Healthy for the Holidays: simple ingredient swaps to make your holiday dinner healthier

(WTNH) — Dietician Sarabeth Campanelli is helping you get healthy for the holidays with a list of healthy alternatives for your big dinner.

If you’re thinking about putting chips and dip out on the table, consider swapping chips for a non-starchy vegetable like cucumbers.

Sarabeth recommends using a cup of riced cauliflower instead of breadcrumbs for your Thanksgiving stuffing. Sarabeth says you will save about 56 grams of carbohydrates with this swap.

Try making homemade cranberry sauce instead of buying it in a can. All you need is fresh cranberries, cinnamon, oranges, and honey and you will save yourself 10 grams of carbs.

If you have a sweet tooth, consider swapping your pumpkin pie with pumpkin parfait to save 17 grams of carbs.