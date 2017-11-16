Hamden man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl disguised as oxycodone

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge accusing him of distributing fentanyl disguised as oxycodone.

According to court documents and statements made in court, 29-year-old Agustin Cirino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.

Officials say on March 9, Hamden Police responded to a residence where a 30-year-old man was found deceased. According to authorities, an investigation revealed the victim had arranged to purchase oxycodone tablets from Cirino days before.

Cirino was arrested on May 9 and was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

He is facing a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.