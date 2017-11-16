Healthcare advocates call for end to Anthem/Hartford Healthcare standoff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Healthcare advocates plan to be in the state capital to call for an end to the Anthem and Hartford Healthcare standoff.

The issue has caused many in Connecticut to postpone treatments or pay out-of-network costs since the contract expired at the end of September.

Anthem says they are willing to participate in mediation to come to a resolution, and has urged Hartford Healthcare to start accepting in-network Anthem subscribers while the two sides negotiate.

The consumer advocates will also pledge to work on legislation that will protect people in future insurer/health care system disputes.

The rally will happen on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building, Room 1-C.

