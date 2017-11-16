Healthcare advocates urge Anthem/Hartford Healthcare to come to an agreement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An ongoing contract dispute between Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare is leaving patients hanging in the balance. Healthcare advocates met in Hartford to call on the two groups to get the contract ironed out and resolved.

State Healthcare Advocate, Ted Doolittle said, “This situation has gone on for a month and a half. People have been uncertain and anxious and by the way if you do and get care you get whacked with an out of network bill.” They said there is no end to the dispute in sight and that patients are scrambling to find new doctors in the middle of treatment. Doolittle added, “The consumers are getting out of network bills they shouldn’t be having to deal with that stress on top of being ill.”

Tom Swan, executive Director with CT Citizen Action Group said, “This is about two large corporation who are both just trying to beat up the other one to maximize their profits.” Healthcare advocates said Anthem is willing to mediate the situation but Hartford Healthcare isn’t taking them up on their offer.

Frances Padilla with CT Universal Health Care Foundation said, “The reality is that we have a very large insurer with many many covered lives in Connecticut and we have a very large health system that depends, where patients depend on hospitals as well as their physician practices.” Healthcare advocates said it’s time for state lawmakers to step up and force the two groups to come to an agreement.