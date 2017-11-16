High-profile sexual assault allegations helping other victims find their voices

(WTNH) — It all started with sexual assault allegations against Hollywood’s power mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

Then, it snowballed.

From actors like Kevin Spacey to politicians such as Senator Al Franken, more and more allegations are becoming public.

So, why now? Why are all these victims coming forward?

Lisa Murphy-Cipolla with the St. Francis Child Advocacy Center shared her thoughts, saying, “By some people coming forward, that is opening up the door for others to feel comfortable.”

The center has a team of specialists to help victims of sexual abuse and assault. Murphy-Cipolla says most times, the victim does not want to confront their attacker.

“Fear, shame, embarrassment. People are afraid that they are not going to be believed,” she shared. “They are afraid they are going to be stigmatized.”

Related Content: Sen. Al Franken apologizes after radio anchor says he forcibly kissed her, took lewd photo

So, what do you do if you’re attacked?

The police department is one of the last places the crisis counselor says the victim wants to go.

Regina Dayton, also with the St. Francis Advocacy Center, says the best thing to do is find the most trusted person in your life and tell them.

“Most people need someone to hold their hand and to go make that official report,” she said.

Related Content: Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing

Dayton says once you have a friend to help, you can go to your doctor, to a community clinic, or to a sexual assault counselor like Janelle Linares-Ortiz.

“We want to bring the self-worth back to that person,” Linares-Ortiz stated. “We want to make sure that person recovers and knows that this body is mine, actually.”

When in doubt, if you don’t want to go to the police yet and you need help immediately, you can always dial 211.