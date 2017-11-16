How to make gluten free pie crust

(WTNH) — Professional chef Robert Landolphi shows News 8 how to make a gluten free pie crust from his book ‘Quick-Fix Gluten Free.’

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups white rice flour

1 cup tapioca flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda.

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

4 tablespoons cold butter

1/2 cup of milk

Directions:

Whisk together white rice flour, tapioca flour, sugar baking soda, xanthan gum, and salt.

Add the shortening and the butter to the flour mixture.

Using your fingertips, rub the shortening and butter into the dry ingredients until they have a coarse texture with pea size pieces.

Stir in the milk with a fork to moisten the dry ingredients.

On a board lightly floured with tapioca flour, form the dough into a ball, then a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 9-inch pie plate and set aside.

Roll out the dough between two pieces of waxed paper from the top of the round and invert the pie plate on top of the dough.

Place your other hand under the waxed paper and turn the round over so that the dough falls into the pan.

Tuck the dough into the pan and then peel off the waxed paper.

Let the overhang drape over the edge of the pie plate, while gently fitting the dough into the pan.

Trim the dough with scissors leaving a 1-inch overhang.

Fold the overhang under evenly. Crimp the edges with your thumb and forefinger.

To make a fully baked crust:

evenly poke holes in the bottom and sides of the crust with a for to prevent it from rising when pre-baking.

Bake until golden brown 18-20 minutes Let completely cool down before filling.

For a partially bakes crust,only bake for 8 minutes before adding the filling and finishing the baking.