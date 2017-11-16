Life Star responds to serious crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH)– Life Star responded to a serious crash in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

The Lebanon Fire Department says that just after 11:30 p.m., crews responded to the area of 1593 Exeter Road for a car accident with fire and injuries.

Upon arrival, fire officials found one car heavily damaged with one person trapped inside. Firefighters say the debris field spread 100 feet in all directions which made it difficult to determine if any other vehicles or people were involved.

The Life Star helicopter, as well as Hebron ambulances, also responded to the scene. Fire crews had to use hydraulic tools to remove three doors and the roof from the car to extricate the occupant.

The victim was taken by Life Star to a trauma center. Their identity and current condition is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say crews from Lebanon and Hebron searched the area to make sure there were no other victims involved in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.