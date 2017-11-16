Local organization inspires young entrepreneurs

By Published:

(WTNH) — The Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut is inspiring children and young adults to start their own businesses.

November is National Entrepreneurship Month, and Junior Achievement is helping children and teens who are interested in the world of business.

A new survey by Junior Achievement shows that 9-out-of-10 parents would support their kids starting a business as adults.

But only 1-in-3 teens say they would consider becoming an entrepreneur, identifying “risk” as one of the top reasons for not striking out on their own.

According to the survey, teens said that getting more information on starting a business, support of parents and role models in the business community could help them overcome their concerns.

Junior Achievement has started an in-school program where entrepreneurs share their experience and knowledge with teens. The program gives students the tools they need, and help them better understand what is involved in starting a business.

