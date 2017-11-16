Local professor travels to Mexico border to see boarder wall prototype

(WTNH) — Quinnipiac University Professor John Thomas visits the U.S. Mexico border to see President Donald Trump’s border wall project prototype.

Professor John Thomas grew up near the boarder of Arizona and and his grandmother was the last homesteader in Arizona’s Cochise County.

During Professor Thomas’s visit, he interviewed people from both countries to see how they felt about the project.

The prototype project stems from an early action after President Trump’s inauguration to prevent illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and terrorism.

There are currently 8 prototypes standing right now. Professor Thomas says they are about 30 feet long and 30 feet wide. Half of the prototype walls are made out of concrete, the other half are made out of alternative materials.

Professor Thomas says that many people from both sides do not feel the wall will make a big enough change.

