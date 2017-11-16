Lt. Gov. Wyman not running for Governor despite push for more women in office

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The push is on to get more women to run for office. There were substantial victories by women in the municipal elections earlier this month.

On Thursday, an effort is being launched to recruit more women to run for office next year and some legislative districts will be targeted to help those candidates.

However, despite being one of the two most visible women elected office holders, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman has confirmed to News 8 that she will not be running for Governor in 2018.

Meanwhile, political observers are still waiting to see what House Republican leader Themis Klarides is going to do.

