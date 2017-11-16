Lt. Governor Wyman involved in Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman was involved in a car crash in Vernon while in a state vehicle on Thursday morning.

Police say just after 8 a.m., officers responded to a collision on Route 30 at the intersection of East Street. An investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, driven by 43-year-old Denise Satchwell-Biggs, was traveling eastbound and was attempting to turn left onto East Street, when she collided with a Ford Explorer that was traveling west.

Police say Lt Governor Nancy Wyman was a passenger in the Ford Explorer, that is owned by the State of Connecticut and was being driven by a member of the CSP Governor’s Security Detail.

The impact of the crash also pushed the Ford Explorer into a Jeep that was stopped in traffic in the westbound lane of Route 30.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the crash. Due to damage, the Ford Explorer and Jeep had to be towed from the scene.

Satchwell-Biggs was given an infraction for Failure to Grant Right of Way.