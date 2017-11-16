Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2013 shooting

Related Coverage Police arrest man wanted in 2013 Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter shortly after his trial began in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports Shadeed Islam, of Hartford, entered his plea Tuesday after the prosecutor rested his case. Islam pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, which means he does not agree with the prosecutor’s evidence but acknowledges there is enough to convict.

Police say Islam and 39-year-old Kareem Lewis were arguing in September 2013 before Lewis was shot in the upper torso. Lewis died at a local hospital.

Islam was on the run until his arrest in January 2016.

Islam’s lawyer says his client was at the scene, but he did not fire the fatal shot.

The man faces a 10-year prison sentence.

