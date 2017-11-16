Man whose relatives died mysteriously gets a lawyer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The man suspected of killing his millionaire Connecticut grandfather is no longer representing himself to fight his family’s attempt to block him from an inheritance.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother on it near Rhode Island. She’s presumed dead.

Her sisters sued in New Hampshire, accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother. They asked a judge to block Carman from collecting an inheritance.

Carman now has a lawyer who has until Dec. 6 to respond to the lawsuit. A probate judge is scheduled to review the case on Dec. 15.

A message was left Thursday with Carman’s lawyer.