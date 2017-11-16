Middletown woman arrested for fatal crash in May

Related Coverage Police identify man killed in head-on collision in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Police have made an arrest for a fatal crash in May that took the life of a Killingworth man.

According to police, on May 4, 49-year-old Diedre Koziel was arrested on a warrant on Thursday for the crash.

Police say Koziel was operating a vehicle and traveling southbound on Route 81 then struck a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane. 60-year-old Andrew Asermely died as a result of the crash.

After an investigation, officials found Koziel to be at fault for the crash.

Koziel has been charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle, Distracted Driving while Committing a Moving Violation, and other related charges.

She is currently being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.