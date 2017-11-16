New Haven man pleads guilty to possessing firearm, violating supervised release

Related Coverage New Haven man sentenced on ammunition charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that Steven Singh, 39, of New Haven pleaded guilty in a Hartford courthouse on Thursday.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Singh was arrested on June 14 after officials say they found crack cocaine, narcotics paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm pistol in his home while executing a search warrant.

Singh has three prior federal convictions for similar crimes.

He faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years for the firearm offense, and a maximum term of imprisonment of two years for violating his supervised release.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.