News 8 and iHeartMedia Connecticut Team Up to Offer Unprecedented Connecticut Weather Coverage

HARTFORD & NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — WTNH News 8 is joining forces with iHeartMedia Connecticut to provide unprecedented coverage of Connecticut weather.

Now, whenever a listener is tuned to an iHeartMedia station on the radio or streaming it on a digital device with iHeartRadio, they can expect to hear an accurate, updated weather forecast from the trusted meteorologists of Storm Team 8. Also, in times of severe weather, Storm Team 8 will provide extended weather coverage to iHeartMedia stations to keep their listeners safe and informed.

“This partnership stems from a desire to better serve the community,” said WTNH News 8 Vice President and General Manager Rich Graziano. “Teaming up with iHeartMedia Connecticut’s stations creates an expansive network that provides the people of Connecticut another way to access unmatched weather coverage.”

iHeartMedia Connecticut’s nine stations transmit comprehensive coverage throughout Connecticut and is comprised of music, talk and news formats: Country 92.5 WWYZ, the River 105.9 WHCN, KISS 95.7 WKSS, KC101 WKCI, the Beat 100.9, News Radio 1410 WPOP, ESPN Radio 1300, ESPN 97.9 FM and News Talk 960 WELI.

“We are very excited to partner with News 8 on this opportunity,” said Steve Honeycomb, Region President for iHeartMedia Connecticut. “Serving our listeners with weather coverage from the most trusted weather brand in Connecticut is a win-win for everyone involved.”

iHeartMedia listeners can expect to hear the friendly, familiar voices of Co-Chief Meteorologists Gil Simmons, Joe Furey, and the other members of Storm Team 8 every morning, afternoon and evening, seven days a week.