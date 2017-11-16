Officials conduct further testing after fecal matter found in Stonington water

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are awaiting results after testing was conducted on the public water supply in Stonington on Thursday.

The drinking water in the Pawcatuck area tested positive for fecal matter earlier in the week. Officials sent out a warning earlier in the week.

Inspectors are now visiting nearly three dozen restaurants that were potentially impacted. They are testing the food and making sure it is safe to drink the water.

Officials expect to have test results by midday Friday.

They still suggest people boil their water before using it.

