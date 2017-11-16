People urged to quit smoking during Great American Smokeout

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging New Hampshire residents to join people across the country in quitting tobacco during the American Cancer Society‘s Great American Smokeout.

Thursday marks the day to try to quit.

Health officials say about 18 percent of adults in New Hampshire smoke cigarettes.

The department provides nicotine replacement therapy patches, lozenges and gum through 1-800-QUIT-NOW and QuitNowNH.org at no cost to residents who are trying to quit tobacco.

