Police search for man who attempted to abduct young girls in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are searching for the man they say tried abducting young girls.

Those reported attempted abductions happened not far from a school which is some unsettling news for parents in Hartford. Police are now trying to find the car and the driver to see if they can figure out what’s going on and who’s involved.

The most recent was just Tuesday afternoon, right around 3:30 in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue. The other one was back in September, around the same time in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street.

According to police, the suspect followed young girls between the ages of 10 and 13 years old and tried to lure them into the vehicle.

Both of the incidents had similar details. The suspects is described as a white or possibly Hispanic male, driving a gray 4 door sedan, possibly an Acura TL with tinted windows.

Police are now stepping patrols in the area. As usual, if you know anything or see anything suspicious, give police a call.