Police searching for three suspects in Hamden murder

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in Hamden are looking for three suspects in a shooting that killed a teenager.

18-year-old Leeandre Benton of Hamden died in Yale-New Haven Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was shot multiple times on Monday near the Farmington Canal Trail in Hamden.

Friends of Benton gathered in the town on Wednesday night to remember the 2016 Hamden High School graduate.

“Good kid, great kid, funniest kid. Always joking,” said friend Sayquan Cooper, also of Hamden. “He played football. A lot of kids at Hamden High School know him. He was a good kid. Wasn’t doing anything bad out here in the streets, It’s sad he had to go like this. He didn’t deserve it at all.”

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 203-230-4040.