Rally held for Connecticut father facing deportation

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A show of support was held in New Haven on Thursday night for a Connecticut father facing deportation.

Friends and community leaders rallied in front of New Haven City Hall.

They are demanding a stay in the case against Ecuadorian immigrant Nelson Pinos.

Related Content: Mother of 3 fighting deportation granted emergency stay

He has lived in New Haven for the past 25 years. The father of three says he’s praying he won’t have to leave his family.

“I’m hoping they give me the opportunity to stay here and see my kids grown up…because they need me,” he said. “I’m the sole support in the house.”

Related Content: DACA students feel welcome at ECSU

“To me, my world will just go black,” said daughter Kelly Pinos. “Without my dad, nothing will ever be the same. He belongs here with us.”

Nelson is expected to be deported on Nov. 30.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s