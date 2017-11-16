Rally held for Connecticut father facing deportation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A show of support was held in New Haven on Thursday night for a Connecticut father facing deportation.

Friends and community leaders rallied in front of New Haven City Hall.

They are demanding a stay in the case against Ecuadorian immigrant Nelson Pinos.

He has lived in New Haven for the past 25 years. The father of three says he’s praying he won’t have to leave his family.

“I’m hoping they give me the opportunity to stay here and see my kids grown up…because they need me,” he said. “I’m the sole support in the house.”

“To me, my world will just go black,” said daughter Kelly Pinos. “Without my dad, nothing will ever be the same. He belongs here with us.”

Nelson is expected to be deported on Nov. 30.