Recall issued for Yorgo Hommus Party Trays over potential Listeria contamination

Related Coverage Listeria triggers major recall of veggies across US and Canada

(WTNH) — A recall has been issued by Yorgo’s Foods Inc. for concerns regarding a potential Listeria contamination involving some of the company’s products.

According to the company, Yorgo’s Hommus Party Trays have been found to potentially contain Listeria monocytogenes.

In response, Stop & Shop has issued a voluntary recall of the product and has removed it from sale.

Related Content: Listeria triggers major recall of veggies across US and Canada

The following products are included in this recall:

Yorgo’s Original Hommus Party Tray, 2 lb., UPC 75624810097, all date codes

Yorgo’s Roasted Red pepper Party Tray, 2 lb., UPC75624810016, all date codes

Stop & Shop has reported no illnesses to date regarding this product.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and can bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

Any questions can be directed to Yorgo’s Foods Inc. by calling 603-624-5830.