Red Cross calls for blood donations during holiday season

(WTNH)– The American Red Cross needs your help this holiday season.

The Red Cross says donations typically drop off this time of year because people are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, the Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The Red Cross is encouraging donors to find the time to give blood or platelets this holiday season so that patients in need may also have more time and more holidays.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or go to redcrossblood.org. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Below are some blood donation opportunities between November 16 and 30th:

New Haven County:

Branford

11/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Planet Fitness, 469 East Main St/Route 1

11/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Saint Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Road

Cheshire

11/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dunkin Donuts Cheshire, 1699 Highland Ave

Derby

11/24/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

11/24/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street

East Haven

11/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., East Haven High School, 35 Wheelbarrow Lane

Guilford

11/25/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market, 1355 Boston Post Road/Route 1

Hamden

11/17/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

11/24/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

11/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue

11/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue

Madison

11/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church – Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane

11/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Madison Police Dept, 9 Campus Drive

Milford

11/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

11/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mary Taylor Church, 168 – 176 Broad Street

11/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

Naugatuck

11/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Naugatuck Park & Recreation, 607 Rubber Ave

New Haven

11/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

11/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

North Haven

11/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., M.A. Wakley Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street

11/24/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive

11/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive

Northford

11/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northford Community Center, 1332 Middletown Ave

Orange

11/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Rd

Wallingford

11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Door of Hope Community Church, 120 Church Street

11/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wal-Mart – Wallingford, 844 North Colony Road/ Route 5

11/30/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive

West Haven

11/16/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., University of New Haven, 300 Boston Post Road

11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Haven Fire Headquarters, 366 Elm Street

11/30/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue

11/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue

_____

Litchfield County:

Cornwall

11/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Church of Christ Congregational, 8 Bolton Hill Road

New Milford

11/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road

Roxbury

11/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church Street

Torrington

11/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, 540 Litchfield Street

11/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles St.

11/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter Church, 109 East Main St.