Red Cross calls for blood donations during holiday season

(WTNH)– The American Red Cross needs your help this holiday season.
The Red Cross says donations typically drop off this time of year because people are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, the Red Cross reports that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
The Red Cross is encouraging donors to find the time to give blood or platelets this holiday season so that patients in need may also have more time and more holidays.
To make an appointment to give blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or go to redcrossblood.org. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Below are some blood donation opportunities between November 16 and 30th:
New Haven County:
Branford
11/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Planet Fitness, 469 East Main St/Route 1
11/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Saint Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Road
Cheshire
11/29/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dunkin Donuts Cheshire, 1699 Highland Ave
Derby
11/24/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street
11/24/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street
East Haven
11/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., East Haven High School, 35 Wheelbarrow Lane
Guilford
11/25/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market, 1355 Boston Post Road/Route 1
Hamden
11/17/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
11/24/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
11/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue
11/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue
Madison
11/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church – Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane
11/20/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Madison Police Dept, 9 Campus Drive
Milford
11/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue
11/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mary Taylor Church, 168 – 176 Broad Street
11/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue
Naugatuck
11/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Naugatuck Park & Recreation, 607 Rubber Ave
New Haven
11/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street
11/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street
North Haven
11/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., M.A. Wakley Recreation Center, 7 Linsley Street
11/24/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive
11/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive
Northford
11/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northford Community Center, 1332 Middletown Ave
Orange
11/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Rd
Wallingford
11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Door of Hope Community Church, 120 Church Street
11/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wal-Mart – Wallingford, 844 North Colony Road/ Route 5
11/30/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive
West Haven
11/16/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., University of New Haven, 300 Boston Post Road
11/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Haven Fire Headquarters, 366 Elm Street
11/30/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue
11/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue
_____
Litchfield County:
Cornwall
11/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Church of Christ Congregational, 8 Bolton Hill Road
New Milford
11/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road
Roxbury
11/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church Street
Torrington
11/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, 540 Litchfield Street
11/22/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles St.
11/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Peter Church, 109 East Main St.