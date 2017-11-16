Sen. Murphy joins effort to tighten loopholes in background checks for gun sales

By Published:
(FILE- WTNH)

(WTNH)–Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy and seven others are introducing a bipartisan bill to tighten loopholes in gun sale background checks.

The bill penalizes federal agencies who fail to report criminal records to the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers. It also encourages states to improve their reporting.

“States that don’t comply with the federal background checks system are going to lose out on millions of dollars from the federal government,” Murphy said.

The four Republican and four Democratic senators are confident that this bill can pass in the Senate.

