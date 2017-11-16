6 New England residents file class-action lawsuit for overcharging against Avangrid, Eversource

Related Coverage Lawmakers examine Eversource Energy’s response to windstorm

(WTNH) — Six New England residents filed a class-action lawsuit against Avangrid, Inc. and Eversource Energy on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges the companies caused customers to incur overcharges of $3.6 billion across the six New England states.

The lawsuit states that 7.1 million retail electricity customers and 14.7 people were affected between at least 2013 and 2016. It also alleges the companies raised prices by at least 20 percent for those living in the New England states.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

