6 New England residents file class-action lawsuit for overcharging against Avangrid, Eversource

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Six New England residents filed a class-action lawsuit against Avangrid, Inc. and Eversource Energy on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges the companies caused customers to incur overcharges of $3.6 billion across the six New England states.

Related Content: Lawmakers examine Eversource Energy’s response to windstorm

The lawsuit states that 7.1 million retail electricity customers and 14.7 people were affected between at least 2013 and 2016. It also alleges the companies raised prices by at least 20 percent for those living in the New England states.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

A copy of the lawsuit may be viewed by clicking here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s