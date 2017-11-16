Sound Tigers assist Bridgeport Rescue Mission in coat and turkey giveaway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Rescue Mission is giving out turkeys and all the fixings this week to 3,200 families in need.

It’s also giving them winter coats.

The massive operation is taking place at Webster Bank Arena. Some hockey players from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers helped out on Thursday afternoon.

“For some of these families, this is a tremendous blessing because they would not be able to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal with their family if it were not for The Great ThanksGiving Project,” explained Donna Romano of the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

