State Police and DMV crack down on I-95 speeding

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — From now until the end of the year, Connecticut State Police and Department of Motor Vehicle inspectors will be adding extra patrols to enforce the rules of the road.

They will be concentrating their efforts on the stretch of I-95 between exit 64 in Westbrook and exit 74 in East Lyme, which has been the scene of numerous accidents, including several fatalities.

Just last month, two women died when their car was hit from behind by a truck. They had slowed down, along with other traffic in Old Lyme, when the truck slammed into them. Their car caught fire.

The increased enforcement is aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatal accidents.

Troop F and the Connecticut State Police Facebook pages will also post a weekly message about the laws being enforced, and educating drivers as to what to do if they have a flat tire or their car becomes disabled.

Police say you should pull as far over as you can and don’t get out of the car. Call 911 for help.