State Police and DMV crack down on I-95 speeding

By Published:
(Photo: Connecticut Department of Transportation)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — From now until the end of the year, Connecticut State Police and Department of Motor Vehicle inspectors will be adding extra patrols to enforce the rules of the road.

They will be concentrating their efforts on the stretch of I-95 between exit 64 in Westbrook and exit 74 in East Lyme, which has been the scene of numerous accidents, including several fatalities.

Just last month, two women died when their car was hit from behind by a truck. They had slowed down, along with other traffic in Old Lyme, when the truck slammed into them. Their car caught fire.

Related Content: State Police identify 2 women killed in fiery I-95 crash in Old Lyme

The increased enforcement is aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatal accidents.

Troop F and the Connecticut State Police Facebook pages will also post a weekly message about the laws being enforced, and educating drivers as to what to do if they have a flat tire or their car becomes disabled.

Police say you should pull as far over as you can and don’t get out of the car. Call 911 for help.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s