Stretch Your Dollar: Best credit cards for holiday shopping

By Published: Updated:
Visa and MasterCards with microchips . (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

(WTNH)– A lot of people are giving their credit cards a workout these days, ahead of the holidays.

Wallet Hub researched the best credit cards for holiday shopping and here’s what they came up with.

The best card to avoid paying interest? The Citi Diamond preferred card gives you 0% apr on new purchases for 21 months.

The card with the best bonuses to offset holiday spending would be the Chase Sapphire preferred card. Depending on how much you spend, you can earn lots of cash-back or travel points throughout the year.

And the best store cards with initial bonuses is Kohl’s and Toys R Us. The Gap, Target, Amazon and TJX get honorable mentions for their ongoing bonuses.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s