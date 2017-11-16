Stretch Your Dollar: Best credit cards for holiday shopping

(WTNH)– A lot of people are giving their credit cards a workout these days, ahead of the holidays.

Wallet Hub researched the best credit cards for holiday shopping and here’s what they came up with.

The best card to avoid paying interest? The Citi Diamond preferred card gives you 0% apr on new purchases for 21 months.

The card with the best bonuses to offset holiday spending would be the Chase Sapphire preferred card. Depending on how much you spend, you can earn lots of cash-back or travel points throughout the year.

And the best store cards with initial bonuses is Kohl’s and Toys R Us. The Gap, Target, Amazon and TJX get honorable mentions for their ongoing bonuses.