Thousands of AT&T customers hit with cell service outage

(WTNH)– AT&T customers are being advised to restart their phones after many were hit with a massive service outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of AT&T users across the United States reported that they were not able to make or receive phone calls.

At around 8:30 p.m. the company took to Twitter to address the issue. They wrote that re-starting the device should resume cell service, but it may take several tries.

If you’ve experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue. — AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017

It’s unclear what caused the problem, but text messaging and FaceTime continued to work.

For AT&T outage reports go to either downdetector.com/status/att/map/ or outage.report/att/map.