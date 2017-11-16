Thousands of AT&T customers hit with cell service outage

By Published:
This Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, shows the AT&T sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

(WTNH)– AT&T customers are being advised to restart their phones after many were hit with a massive service outage on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of AT&T users across the United States reported that they were not able to make or receive phone calls.

At around 8:30 p.m. the company took to Twitter to address the issue. They wrote that re-starting the device should resume cell service, but it may take several tries.

It’s unclear what caused the problem, but text messaging and FaceTime continued to work.

For AT&T outage reports go to either downdetector.com/status/att/map/ or outage.report/att/map.

